When we talk about “getting free”, we mean everybody. All marginalized groups.

Much like Donald Trump and his deplorable White House staff, America is undergoing a transition. People who have been consistently pushed to the edges of society and either forgotten about or purposefully ignored will not be silent about it. The Navajo Nation turned out in droves to cast ballots that almost 100% rejected a Trump re-election. Native people account for 6% of the population in Arizona according to US News and according to Navajo Times, Apache, Navajo, and Coconino counties delivered 73,954 votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and just 2,010 for Trump. That 97% turnout rate is tremendous when you consider that Friday morning, Trump’s lead was just shy of 41,000 votes.

Arizona has only gone blue for a presidential candidate TWICE in SEVENTY YEARS. Let that sink in.

Then absorb stories like that of 30-year-old Allie Young who organized a voter event called “Ride To The Polls”. A Washington Post report details who she inspired native peoples to hop on their horses and make the 2-hour ride to the polls in Kayenta, Arizona so that the American government that has done them so dirty over the years will hear their voices.

Before saddling up, Young’s mother carefully tied a traditional Diné sash around her waist and outfitted her in customary beaded jewelry.