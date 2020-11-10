STILL waiting for our box!

It’s that wonderful time of year where Queen Bey bestows her coveted IVY PARK boxes upon handpicked celebs (and influencers) who show off the exclusive promo box in the most over-the-top unboxing videos you’ll ever see.

Curated to perfection, the enviable gift boxes found their way to some of our faves like Mariah, Kerry Washington, Mo’Nique and 21 Savage to name a few.

This year’s super buzzy collection includes both women’s and gender-neutral apparel (from bodysuits to joggers), shoes, and accessories (including neon fanny packs!).

Prices range from $30 to $180 and sizing is very inclusive, from 3X’S to 4XL in several styles.

IVY PARK apparel has impressed fans who rave that it’s as functional (and high-quality) as it is fashionable.

It’s also very, very exclusive based on the thousands of people who failed to cop anything from the collection that sold out in seconds.

DRIP 2 features coral, mint blue and emerald green looks ranging from bodysuits to hoodies, blazers, and fanny packs.

Also noteworthy is that Drip 2 is size-inclusive, a nice move considering that Bey previously caught flack for selling clothes that ranged from XS-XL. Drip 2 offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X.

Last year’s gift boxes went to everyone from Yara Shahidi to Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo and Kim Kardashian (at the verrrry last minute).

“It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner,” said Beyoncé about IVY Park. “My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

How do you feel about the IVY PARK box craze? How would you show yours off? Tell us in the comments and peep all the celebs blessed with the coveted box (so far) on the flip.