This undercooked Scotch Egg has some nerve…

Some a$$hole across the pond named Lord John Kilclooney fixed his blood-drained, sagging, canker-sored face to speak not only ill, but bigotedly against the first Black Vice President-elect of these United States.

According to NYDailyNews, Kilclooney posted a racist tweet-and-delete that is now stuck to his shoe like a piece of s#!tty toilet paper. Peep what he said when contemplating aloud whether or not 77-year-old Joe Biden will live through his presidential term:

“What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President?”

Excuse us, who? “The Indian”? Are you f***ing serious?!? Kilclooney tried to come back and clean it up but we all saw it and there is absolutely no excuse for it.

Whilst Biden is proud to be Irish and Harris is rightly proud of her Indian background I certainly withdraw my reference to her as an Indian as it seems to have upset some people. I did not know her name and identified her with the term Indian. Most people understood.Racist NO. — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 9, 2020

Lord Speaker Norman Fowler g-checked his KKKolleague for speaking about a historical figure like Kamala Harris in such a way.

Lord Kilclooney should retract and apologise. This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history. The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer. — Lord Speaker (@LordSpeaker) November 9, 2020

As far as we’re concerned, Kilclooney can keep his apology. We’d much rather he take a tumble down a flight of stairs or spill boiling water on himself. Either of those would be much more satisfying than some weak-ass, mealy-mouthed mea culpa.