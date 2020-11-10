This undercooked Scotch Egg has some nerve…
Some a$$hole across the pond named Lord John Kilclooney fixed his blood-drained, sagging, canker-sored face to speak not only ill, but bigotedly against the first Black Vice President-elect of these United States.
According to NYDailyNews, Kilclooney posted a racist tweet-and-delete that is now stuck to his shoe like a piece of s#!tty toilet paper. Peep what he said when contemplating aloud whether or not 77-year-old Joe Biden will live through his presidential term:
“What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President?”
Excuse us, who? “The Indian”? Are you f***ing serious?!? Kilclooney tried to come back and clean it up but we all saw it and there is absolutely no excuse for it.
Lord Speaker Norman Fowler g-checked his KKKolleague for speaking about a historical figure like Kamala Harris in such a way.
As far as we’re concerned, Kilclooney can keep his apology. We’d much rather he take a tumble down a flight of stairs or spill boiling water on himself. Either of those would be much more satisfying than some weak-ass, mealy-mouthed mea culpa.
