Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and Shawn Mendes will unveil world premiere performances at this year’s American Music Awards.

ABC and dick clark productions made the announcement today that the aforementioned acts will join previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa in delivering exclusive world premiere performances at the AMAs. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC.

This year’s AMAs will include a special performance from Bad Bunny and rising Reggaeton star Jhay Cortez, while Lil Baby will makes his AMA debut performing his hit record “Emotionally Scarred” live for the first time.

Megan Thee Stallion will surprise fans by performing an unrevealed track in her AMAs debut and Shawn Mendes will return to the AMA stage after performing his collab “Senorita” last year.

As the world’s largest fan voted awards show, the AMAs gives fans the entertainment thrill they’ve been waiting for all year with first-time collaborations, exclusive world premiere performances, chart-topping favorites and surprise appearances from music’s biggest names. This year, as Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop genres achieved undeniable crossover success, the AMAs have expanded their categories to match their overarching popularity.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.