Travis Scott did something special for a fan who beat his battle with cancer.

The rapper gifted his supporter–who had just beat cancer for a second time– one of his rare McDonald’s action figures. According to his GoFundMe page, Jonah DeToro successfully overcame a brain tumor in 2019, only to discover that even more aggressive tumors had spread throughout his brain and spine. DeToro stayed at the Children’s Hospital in Wisconsin for a month to undergo additional chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

During his hospital stay, DeToro ended up posting a photo of himself eating the Travis Scott meal from McDonald’s to celebrate his birthday.

No better way to fight cancer than having a #TravisScottmeal on my birthday @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/pOWiFXHktA — Jonah DeToro (@jtoro_13) September 9, 2020

Once Travis caught wind of the post, he decided that he wanted to do something special for the dedicated fan.

Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!! Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/uBeKERSmdl — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 9, 2020

That was back in September when Travis Scott’s meal was still available at the fast-food chain. Fast forward two months, and luckily, Jonah beat cancer once again! He posted about overcoming his battle before adding that Scott sent him a “victory trophy.”

🌵 rare, handcrafted & numbered @trvisXX action figures 🌵 quote tweet this post with “Cactus Jack sent me to @McDonalds #CactusJackSweepstakes” for a chance to win 1 of 5. and ICYMI, the Travis Scott Meal is only $6 in our App pic.twitter.com/8HqyAxxYEo — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 25, 2020

The super limited Travis Scott action figures featured in the commercials for his now-defunct Cactus Jack Meal are currently reselling for $55,000 USD online.

The valuable figurines we’re awarded to fans through a sweepstakes contest via Twitter and if you managed to get your hands on one of these, you are in big LUCK. There were only five action figures made for the prized collaboration and each precious toy comes protected in a special acrylic case with a certificate of authenticity.

This is definitely a valuable gift–and Jonah being given this rare collectible item from Travis himself, really puts the icing on the cake!

Congrats to Jonah on beating cancer once again!