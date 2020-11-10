Bossip Video

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins celebrated her journey into motherhood this week with an “Enchanted Forest” themed baby shower. Pullins who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy (Israel James), hosted the perfect baby shower fit for their unborn princess.

The gathering included guests from Zonnique’s famous Harris family — Tiny, T.I. and all of her siblings, as well as her bestie Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson and Reginae’s ex YFN Lucci. Tiny’s best friend Shekinah was also in attendance and showing lots of love too.

Zonnique entered her magical soiree with a natural-colored tulle top and long skirt to match her theme for the night. She kept touching and hugging to a minimum, likely due to health concerns as seen on the following clip:

Zonnique posed with family and Reginae Carter, who opted to keep on her mask for photos and throughout the party.

Reginae was having her own fashion moment that night, showing off her form-fitting outfit. The soon to be 22-year-old recently had breast augmentation surgery and is clearly loving her new curves.

Grandmother-to-be looked cute too! Tiny Harris posed with her bestie Shekinah in lavender BEWTS to match her tweed Chanel purse she wore for the occasion.

Previously, Tiny said she was super excited for her daughter Zonnique, who faced criticism only for not being married to her rapper boyfriend. Zonnique says she’s choosing to take her time when it comes to marriage. In her defense, Tiny shared her own experience noting she was happy with her decision to not prioritize marriage.

“I said I ended up being a third baby mother too. I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world, because at the end of the day I wouldn’t have had the three kids I had with this man. I feel like my kids are the most amazing kids, I don’t regret it.”

What do you think of Zonnique’s baby shower theme?