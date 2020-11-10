Keke Wyatt is going back to a heart-wrenching time in her life to let others know some important warning signs.

The singer recently opened up about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and his subsequent treatment during a candid conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video.

In the clip, Wyatt said she initially suspected Rahjah had “a horrible problem when we went to Six Flags” and the teenager “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.'” Eventually, that same day, Rahjah had to be carried out of the amusement park.

“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she remembered alongside her son in the YouTube video. Rahjah replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”