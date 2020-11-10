Keke Wyatt is going back to a heart-wrenching time in her life to let others know some important warning signs.
The singer recently opened up about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and his subsequent treatment during a candid conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video.
In the clip, Wyatt said she initially suspected Rahjah had “a horrible problem when we went to Six Flags” and the teenager “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.'” Eventually, that same day, Rahjah had to be carried out of the amusement park.
“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she remembered alongside her son in the YouTube video. Rahjah replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”
Rahjah went on to say that he lost his appetite during that time, which prompted concerns from his family and doctor.
“You dropped weight drastically,” Wyatt recalled. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Okay, let’s just run some blood. Let’s just check some blood, tests some blood and see.’ “
The 38-year-old said she learned that her son had leukemia during a late-night phone call with Rajah’s doctor, who asked that the teen be rushed to the hospital immediately after the physician “found some things in his blood” that concerned the medical staff.
“I said, ‘What is it? Like cancer or something?’ ” Wyatt remembered asking the doctor, explaining that she “was being dramatic” in the moment. “And she said, ‘Yes.’ Honey, my butthole fell on the floor.”
“My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”
Luckily, Rajah is now cancer-free. Wyatt posted a Youtube video last week titled, “NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!”
Check out the video down below to hear more about Rajah’s journey:
