Bossip Video

Saweetie is the latest celeb to take a crack at Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.

Saweetie is the chart-topping rapper we all know and love from hit singles like “Icy Girl,” “Tap In,” “Back to the Streets,” and “My Type.” Her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, is set to drop this year…But how will this lover of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos go when it comes to the Hot Ones hot sauce gauntlet?

Find out if the notorious Icy Girl can stay cool while answering questions about leveraging the power of the internet to fuel virality, how early-career freestyling informs her songwriting process, the key to making a perfect thizz face, and her love of oysters and hot dogs from Costco. Will the hot sauces stand in Saweetie’s way to conquer the wings of death? Or will Saweetie join the likes of DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty, Taraji P. Henson, Ricky Gervais, and more stars who couldn’t fight their way through to the end? Get the milk ready!

Check out the latest episode of First We Feast’s hit series Hot Ones down below to see how Saweetie handles the heat: