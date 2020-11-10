Bossip Video

Ol’ B.A.N.

Daniel Cameron, the good-for-nothing Kentucky Attorney General responsible for allowing Breonna Taylor’s killer cops to walk free, has now joined the GOP idiots who want to force their will upon the American voters who rejected a Donald Trump re-election.

According to WAVE 3, Cameron is riding with GOPers who are challenging the results in Pennsylvania, a state he doesn’t go to, saying that all of their mail-in ballots that were delivered after election day should be tossed. The state’s Supreme Court has already struck down their lawsuit in a 4-3 vote.

The furry-faced f**kboy released the following statement via Twitter:

My statement regarding the rule of law in the election process: Read the amicus brief here: https://t.co/Ulu7PU3akq pic.twitter.com/wMKfsOFkfV — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 9, 2020

Joe Biden is currently leading Trump in Pennsylvania by about 43,000 votes, which is significantly more than the number of mail-ins that conservative losers are complaining about. All of this is happening because their zaddy is mad that he too is a loser. Zaddy has forced them to engage in an unfounded fight on his behalf if they want to continue to be allowed to lick his boots amongst other things.

All the spin and the lies can’t change the fact that the folks in Pennsylvania voted legally to fire Trump from his raggedy-ass presidency. F**k ’em. F**k ’em all.