Bossip Video

If you were expecting a huge reaction from the Kardashians following Larsa’s revealing Hollywood Raw podcast interview you’re probably not alone.

According to E! reports the Kardashian family is trying to avoid Larsa Pippen’s “toxic energy” after she blamed Kanye West for her falling out with friend Kim Kardashian.

In the explosive new interview, Larsa revealed she felt that Kanye was responsible for brainwashing Kim and her sisters against her, but wished Kim well and said she understood the need for her to focus on her relationship, saying, “If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person.”

One source exclusively told E! News that the Kardashians don’t trust Larsa and her intentions, because they caught Larsa “talking behind their backs and it was all just too much.”

Another source concurred that Kim no longer has a relationship with Larsa:

“They all think Larsa is toxic energy,” the source explains, even though Kim “has a soft spot for Larsa” because “they have been through a lot together.”

Sources for E! also added that the family isn’t surprised Larsa got vocal and they believe she is attempting to spread a false narrative to make herself look better after they unfollowed each other on social media this year.

“They think she’s trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye,” one source said. “The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public.”

And while the Kardashians may not agree with everything Larsa said, one E! insider agrees that Kanye has had issues with Larsa since the beginning of his marriage to Kim.

“He never trusted her,” the source adds.

As for Larsa’s revelation that she was “kinda seeing” Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian however, the E! source says Khloe would beg to differ…

“Khloe doesn’t believe Larsa was dating Tristan before her,” the source for E! contends. “Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating.”

Lastly, Kim reportedly wasn’t intentionally singling out Larsa when she unfollowed her. Apparently she unfollowed “everyone all together” to clean up her account but when she re-added close friends and family Larsa wasn’t among those she chose to follow.

So… What do you think? Is Larsa the one with the toxic energy? Or are the Kardashians? Or do you even care at this point?