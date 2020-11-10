Bossip Video

A lot of folks would do some very shady things for free Chick-fil-A…and one woman in Georgia found a way to do just that.

According to reports from The Charlotte Observer, Kimberly Ragsdale posed as an FBI agent in order to snag complimentary food from employees. Later, she was arrested and charged with impersonating a public officer.

Officers on the case say that the 47-year-old also tried to deceive local police during her arrest last week. She pretended to speak into a radio that was said to be hidden under her shirt, advising the FBI to send someone to help her. She also claimed that her credentials were only available digitally when authorities asked for her to fill out a form requesting her ID details. Employees ended up calling the police after her most recent attempt to get a free meal, according to a police report. On November 5, she was booked in jail and released on a $3,000 bail after two days behind bars.

“We are thankful for the observant and professional staff at CFA who knew what to do and gathered the info needed for us to make our case and catch her in the act,” Police Chief Randy Turner said in a statement. “We would like to inform our citizens to call 911 if someone is claiming to be an officer if they aren’t in a marked car, or in a proper uniform, or if they don’t have the proper credentials.”