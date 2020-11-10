Exclusive: Gloria Estafan’s Sister And Mom Remember Hearing Erroneous Reports She’d Been Killed In Bus Wreck

Have you guys been watching “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”?

The show features Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily and niece Lili, three generations of women coming together for a series of candid conversations with family, celebrity friends and more. No topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions and life experiences to the iconic table and to their communities.

In the upcoming new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, premiering this Wednesday, November 11 at 9amPT / 12pmET on Facebook Watch, 30 years after the near-tragic bus accident, Gloria Estefan and her family come to the Red Table to reflect on their experiences, including the lead-up to the accident and their lives in the weeks and months that followed. Watch as Gloria’s sister and mom recall learning about the accident through news reports, some of which erroneously reported their beloved family member had been killed!

When the Estefans survived a horrific bus crash, doctors Gloria would never walk again or have more children. Gloria proved them all wrong and now the Estefan family reveal the inspirational life lessons they learned and the stories they’ve never told about the accident that changed their lives forever.

The episode also features an exclusive intimate performance of “Coming Out of the Dark” by Gloria and Emily Estefan. The original single was part of Gloria Estefan’s multi-platinum, critically acclaimed album “Into The Light.”

The episode, titled “Faced Death and Lived to Talk About It” airs at noon 11/11 on Facebook Watch.