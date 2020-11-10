Bossip Video

Kanye West is fresh off his presidential run, which ended with a loss for him, but sets him up with enough time for another shot in 2024. From a heated campaign rally to missing ballot deadlines, Kanye can put the craziness of hoping to make a political office behind him. Now, the rapper can focus on his upcoming Yeezy x Gap launch along with his YZY academy.

One thing that might consume some of his time, though, is a new class-action lawsuit filed against him. According to Complex, he’s being sued for unpaid wages related to his Nebuchadnezzar opera.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn’t until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California’s labor code.

The suit also states the defendants failed to fulfill employee obligations, such as reporting time pay and providing wage statements.

The staff is suing for $1 million dollars which may seem excessive, but the lists of reasons adds up quickly. The lawsuit consists of unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs. Hopefully this can be settled out of court for the sake of everyone involved.