WAIT, WHAAAAAT???

u just woke up? well a white politician posted a tweet calling himself a gay black man which led ppl to find the alt acct they suspect he meant to post it from. said alt acct then posted a video “proving” they are a black man who turns out is also patti labelle’s son. questions? — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) November 10, 2020

By now, you’ve probably spiraled down the Dean Browning aka Dan Purdy rabbit hole that ends with Patti LaBelle‘s adopted nephew William Holte who, in a truly befuddling plot twist, was outed as an anti-feminist MAGA Blackfish pretending to be Dan Purdy–the suspected burner account of Pennsylvania Republican Dean Browning. Just in case you missed it, here’s the rundown!

On November 8, Browning tweeted:

“What Trump built in 4 years, Biden will destroy in 4 months.”

Two days later, Twitter user @ADunks5 replied:

“You mean what Obama build in 8 years , Trump trying to take credit for the first 3 years. Trump destroyed in 3 months with help from the “Trump virus” ! Biden now has to rid the country of the “Trump virus” ! Stay away from drugs Dean! You’re clearly high!”

Browning’s response?

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”

Within seconds, the tweet blew up and was immediately deleted by Browning who tweeted:

“Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.” Sorry if context was not clear”

This lead to an extensive CSI: Twitter investigation where online investigators uncovered Browning’s suspected burner account (@DanPurdy322) that was later linked to Patti LaBelle’s adopted nephew William Holte who (allegedly) sent the initial message to Browning that was accidentally posted publicly.

Oh yes, it’s a plot twisty MESS that we’re not sure is done unfolding. But, until then, peep the funniest, wildest, and craziest reactions on the flip.