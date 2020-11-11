Bossip Video

Tayshia Adams is settling into her role as The Bachelorette, but on her first full episode of the season, one of her contestants ends up leaving the show because of his unresolved feelings for Clare Crawley.

Following Clare’s engagement to contestant Dale Moss, which happened just two weeks into the process. The 16 remaining suitors were excited to see Tayshia arrive for a second shot at love. Many of the men in the house expressed the fact that they felt Adams was more their type than Clare, but just as they got excited for the rest of the journey, host Chris Harrison revealed that four more would be joining the cast: Spencer, Montel, Peter, and Noah.

While most of the episode consisted of Tayshia’s suitors being over-the-moon about her arrival, one man simply couldn’t get over Clare in time for her to take the helm. Jason had an intimate one-on-one date with Clare before she ended up picking Dale, which had been seemingly eating away at him the entire time thereafter. After being relieved he wasn’t picked for the first one-on-one with Tayshia, he decided it was time for him to let Adams know how he feels before leaving the resort completely.

Jason met Tayshia in her suite, where he let her know he was in love with Clare and unable to give her a chance. Adams tried to tell him that he shouldn’t let this opportunity go, but his mind was already made up, and he made his early exit.

During their conversation, Tayshia let Jason know this was one of her biggest fears coming into the house: that the men would be too hung up on Clare to even think about starting a relationship with her. Jason let her know that he was the only one with these issues, assuring the Bachelorette that the other 19 guys in the house were completely ecstatic about her being the lead.

Check out a clip from their conversation below: