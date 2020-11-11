“Bridezillas” Exclusive: When A Stripper Shows Up, Alex Turns Into A Runaway Bride! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! More “Bridezillas” shenanigans are just a day away.

You know we got you on the exclusive sneak peek for this week as well. In the clip, Alex flips after her friend brings a stripper to her mom’s house — knowing full well she’s been struggling with her vow of celibacy. Check out the clip below:

Is Alex doing too much? Was her friend in the wrong for booking the stripper?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The final countdown to wedding night is here for Alex and her last night of freedom may cost her everything; Amber is a no-nonsense wedding planner who needs to control every detail of her big day, but will a dress nightmare and a catty sister in law bring down this dominant diva?

A new episode of “Bridezillas” (Season 13), airs Thursday, November 12th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching? Who’s been your favorite bride this season? Alex is definitely up there pretty high on our list. Not gonna lie — that was actually pretty hilarious between the dance for the groom and the way she scurried off trying to avoid the stripper. Ladies are you pro or con having a stripper for your bachelorette celebrations.