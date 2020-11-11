Bossip Video

Ty Dolla $ign stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a track from his new album.

On Tuesday night, the singer gave fans a live rendition of his track, “Nothing Like Your Exes” on the late night series, showing viewers how much better his live vocals are than a lot of his competitors. The performance is dimly-lit throughout its entirety, with not much more than Ty’s silhouette shining through underneath the dark lights. The essence of this performance perfectly captures the feeling of the song and of the artist’s entire album.

“Nothing Like Your Exes” is a track off of Ty’s new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The album title is a play on how excited fans get to see “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” on anyone else’s tracklist, but still, Ty’s album is packed with features from other people. The album features guest appearances from Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson Paak, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Future, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex, and more.

“Nothing Like Your Exes” is one of the songs on the album that doesn’t have a feature.

