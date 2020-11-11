There’s terribly sad news to share about a beloved Georgia Principal.
Westlake High School Principal Jamar Robinson passed away Sunday alongside his wife, Ann Marie Robinson, while on a weekend trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Citing a Puerto Rico newspaper, The AJC reports that the two drowned at a beach behind La Concha hotel.
“Jamar and Ann Marie Robinson were swimming in the ocean Sunday behind their hotel when Ann Marie began to struggle against the current. Jamar Robinson tried to reach her, and both went under water, the report said.
Others in the area attempted unsuccessfully to rescue the couple, local authorities told the local news outlet.
The news was also confirmed by the Fulton County School system who released a statement saying;
“Fulton County Schools is mourning the tragic loss of Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson and his wife. Robinson was an inspirational leader who brought joy with his passion for education and his students. We join the community in remembering him and expressing our condolences to his family.”
The popular Principal was known for connecting with students and back in April, he honored the entire senior class of Westlake with billboards since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled graduation. He was also a proud graduate of Florida A&M University where he served as a drum major in the school’s celebrated Marching 100 band program. He was also previously recognized by then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp as an “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” and was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
R.I.P. Jamar and Ann Marie Robinson.
