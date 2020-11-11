Bossip Video

The premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is tonight and it’s SURE to be must-see TV. As previously reported the show’s sole black housewife Mary Cosby has been raising eyebrows after her official bio noted that she MARRIED HER LATE GRANDMOTHER’S SECOND HUSBAND, Robert Cosby Sr. to “inherit the family business.”

Her official cast bio reads;

“Mary is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together.”

The two are still married despite there being QUITE the scandal in Salt Lake surrounding their family. As previously reported there were lawsuits and allegations that Mary’s PawPaw spouse stole money and actually MURDERED the grandma, but those allegations were proven untrue in court.

Fast-forward to the present-day and Mary and her #RHOSLC costars were recently interviewed by Bravo about “how they met their spouses.” As you can imagine, Mary’s answer was INTERESTING.

“I met my husband through my grandma,” says Mary who adds that they’re approaching the 22-year mark. “You’re dealt with the cards you’re given and it’s up to you to make it happy. I love my life, I live a blessed life and I love Robert Sr.”

WE SEE.

The other ladies have more traditional answers about meeting their husbands like Jen Shah who met her husband in college and Lisa Barlow met her husband through one of her four sisters. Then there’s Whitney Rose who admits that she and her man met while having a “scandalous love affair at work.”

Scandalous indeed.

Whitney’s official bio describes her marriage this way;

“A descendant of “Mormon Royalty,” Whitney Rose has been trying her best to navigate life outside of the religion for over a decade. She left the church after she fell madly in love with her boss, Justin, and the two had an affair. Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant. Married for 10 years, they have two children – Bobbi and Brooks – and she owns a skin care line called Iris and Beau.”

You can watch the ladies talk about their spouses in the video below.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres TONIGHT November 11 at 10/9c. Get more RHOSLC on the Bravo app.