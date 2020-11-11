Bossip Video

When it comes to brand partnerships, Cardi B isn’t new to the game.

She has partnerships with RapSnacks, Steven Madden, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and FashionNova, who she teamed up with back in April for a cash giveaway aimed at helping families who were struggling financially due COVID-19. Her latest partnership with Reebok has been teasing a footwear line for almost a year and now, it’s finally releasing. According to HipHopWired, Cardi was hands-on for the full creation process.

Having played a large role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments. Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping-off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs. Serving up Reebok’s legendary heritage through sleek execution, the Club C’s streamlined silhouette and signature Reebok Classic branding have stood the test of time over the last 35 years and have provided a blank canvas for a series of notable collaborations.

The sneakers release November 13th and the Club C Cardi will retail for $100 and the Cardi Coated Club C Double for $80. To secure your pair head over to Reebok.com and Foot Locker this Friday.

Will YOU be buying???