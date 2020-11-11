Bossip Video

Oh, she kept it twenty Virgils!

You favorite “gangsta” rapper could never, but Nikki Giovanni will. The iconic poet and truth-teller took some time to chop it up with The Breakfast Club this morning and she kept it SUPER real about the election and how America would be much better off if Donald Trump and his family DIED from COVID-19. No, not in a metaphorical way, she meant it in a “pushing up daisies” way, pallbearer, flowers, MAGAs crying way.

“…now I know that Trump didn’t die which is one of the unfortunate things. I can see that that woman that he’s married to didn’t die. That half-wit he has for a son didn’t die…”

Charlamagne was so taken aback by her assertion that he asked her to clarify saying, “Now, Ms. Giovanni, I want to make sure that I heard you right. You said that it’s “unfortunate” that Donald Trump didn’t die?”. Ms. Giovanni then proceeded to unflinchingly double-down on her sentiments.

Dead. Ass. Serious. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Press play on the video and watch the interview where Giovanni also talks about her newest book Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose.