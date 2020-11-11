Bossip Video

Concerts are one of the main events people have been missing during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters are a close second, but going to festival after festival with your friends and seeing your favorite artists is by far number 1.

With the way 2020 has been going, the possible return of live concerts hasn’t been in play and it seems unlikely it’ll happen anytime soon. Club promoters have tried to throw make-shift concerts anywhere they can and unfortunately, most of them have gone poorly. For example, Rod Wave’s concert in an old Atlanta school gym made him a viral meme when the old, unused stage collapsed.

Now, according to TMZ, Tickermaster has given some insight into possible rules when concerts do return.

The ticket sales company is reportedly in the early stages of developing a plan that includes fans showing proof they’ve either been vaccinated, or have tested negative within a 24-72-hour window before gaining admission to a show.

Ticketmaster hasn’t established a date for when it will stop the COVID-19 safety measure. It’s also unclear if it will issue refunds to fans who test positive or refuse to get the vaccination.

With news a vaccine could be on the way ,Ticketmaster will reportedly work with labs and third-party health apps to execute these rules, leaving the consumers’ health records private. We can’t even get people to wear masks, so imagine asking for two extra steps from 10k people before entering a venue.