Last night’s premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was one for the books that included Mormonism lessons, “I don’t know her” shade and a HUGE birthday party. But things REALLY picked up when Mary Cosby was finally introduced on the show.

Mary is of course the housewife who married her step-grandfather to “preserve the family legacy” and to “protect her late grandmother’s empire”

“We were kind of a, I would say, an arranged marriage,” said Mary on #RHOSLC about wedding Robert Cosby Sr. “It was kind of in my grandma’s will for us to marry.”

Her hubby agreed and said that his former wife gave them her blessing.

“She said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you,'” he said.

Mary also added that haters of her 20-plus year marriage will “get over it and have to “just digest it.”

WELP.

Mary sheds light on her marriage, and the ladies shed light mixed with shade on their take! Catch up on the SERIES PREMIERE of #RHOSLC now on the app! pic.twitter.com/HNzjuSlttZ — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 12, 2020

One person who didn’t really “digest” Mary’s unconventional marriage is Jen Shah who called it “weird s***.”

Jen also told Bravo cameras that she and Mary were friends who shared a passion for high-end fashion, up until Mary made a “mean” comment about her.

Jen alleged that Mary said she “smelled like hospital” and she found that insensitive considering that she’d just left a hospital where her Aunt had to have both legs amputated.

“Mary knew what I was dealing with,” she said. “For her to say those comments to me, you’re just flat out being mean.”

According to Mary, however, she wasn’t trying to be shady. The smell of a hospital really DOES make her sick considering she had gland removal surgery.

“Jen and I used to be good until I said [she] smelled like a hospital,” she said, adding that she almost got sick while hugging Jen after she had just come from a hospital. “I have a very sensitive smell for hospitals and it takes me to a very dark place. I can smell it anywhere.”

Now, is that nice?

Both of them also talked about their issues in a confessional and Mary doubled down on her comments, even meanly shading Jen’s aunt’s health.

“Take accountability for your words and your actions and apologize to me,” Jen said during a confessional. “But she can’t do it.”

“I don’t know what you want me to do about your aunt — her legs are gone,” said Mary in her own confessional. “Why are you getting your legs cut off at 60? That means your diet’s bad. She didn’t eat right, like drink water.”

As you can imagine their issues are still ongoing and when they tried to squash things at the party Jen threw for fellow housewife Meredith, things went left especially after Jen’s friend jumped in.

Jen was live-tweeting last night’s premiere and in true housewife fashion, she sent hospital smelling Mary some shade.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/ym7IcMfVQN — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) November 12, 2020

Mary shouldn’t talk about other people’s family while she is laying in her grandmothers bed with her husband!💅🏽 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/hSUvb7XxOO — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) November 12, 2020

Later, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Mary was asked if she “regretted” the comment.

instead of apologizing, Mary tried to figure out which housewife told Jen what she said and shade throwing ensued.

“That smell will make me get a sick feeling, I didn’t say that to Jen and Jen knows that. I actually said that to Meredith, I never said that to Jen or Jen’s friend,” said Mary while questioning which housewife told Jen about her comment. “You already admitted that you said it,” said Jen. “You’re so hoodrat, girl bye!” said Mary.

This season is gonna be GOOD.

What do YOU think about Mary’s “smell like hospital” comment to Jen Shah?