Last week, hip-hop lost Chicago rapper King Von to a senseless act of gun violence in Atlanta.

King Von was killed outside of a hookah bar after a scuffle with Quando Rondo in which another man, Lil Tim, jumped out of his car and shot Von in cold blood. Not even a week later, we have lost another rapper, Mo3 from Dallas.

According to reports from Complex, the suspect in the murder–which happened in broad daylight–is still at large.

Mo3, born Melvin Noble, was traveling on I-35 Wednesday when another motorist got out a vehicle and approached Mo3’s car with a gun. Local law enforcement say Mo3 then got out his car and began running, when the gunman opened fire and killed the 28-year-old rapper. A second victim, an innocent bystander, was also shot in the attack. The bystander was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.

Mo3 was allegedly signed to Lil Boosie’s BadAzz Music Syndicate and was a close friend and collaborator of Boosie. A little over nine months ago, the duo released their collaborative album, Badazz Mo3. Mo3 was also recently with Boosie when he visited Mike Tyson’s podcast last month.

Boosie took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend, which you can see below.