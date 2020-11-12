Bossip Video

Usher Raymond is a proud #girldad and he’s already showing off his newborn baby girl on the gram.

The singer/actor took to Instagram Wednesday revealing a shot of him kissing his sweet baby girl’s face. Raymond confirmed what we previously reported, that his little one arrived several weeks early as her due date was actually 11/11.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan ♎️ … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan “Life happens when you’re making other plans.” Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho

✨😌✨💖🌈🌸”

How cute is this picture?

Usher’s partner and Sovereign’s mom, Jennifer Goicoechea also shared a solo shot of baby girl, draped in a white robe with matching turban and flip flops, sitting in a tiny leopard print chair with a prop laptop.

“Sovë helping me with album credits 😂😂” the music executive captioned her daughter’s photo.

Super adorable riiiiight?

We love that the couple shared these photos. These are some adorable pictures. Did you guys do newborn photoshoots for your children? What is the perfect age for first professional pics?