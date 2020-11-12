Bossip Video

Pharrell is expanding his portfolio to make his way into the beauty space.

Since people have been asking about his access to the fountain of eternal youth for years now, it only makes sense that the 47-year-old get into the business of beauty.

Pharrell announced the launch of his skincare line, Humanrace, earlier this week. According to Allure, the brand will initially offer three essential products for a basic skincare routine: a cleanser, exfoliant, and a moisturizer.

“Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing, created and curated by Pharrell Williams,” the brand’s website reads. “We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up every day feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest.”

Allure goes on to report that Pharrell created the line alongside his dermatologist Elena Jones, who has been treating him and his skin for years.

The Humanrace Rice Powder Cleanser will cost $32, consisting of fruit alpha hydroxy acids as well as kaolin clay. The Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46) is formulated with glycolic acid, while the Humidifying Cream ($48) includes mushroom extract, rice water, and niacinamide. Each of the products is packaged in grass-green eco-friendly containers made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. The tubs also come with a removable interior chamber, which can be reused and exchanged for a refill.

Take a look at the products, set to drop on November 25, below: