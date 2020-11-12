Bossip Video

Her public image will never be the same again after Iyanna Mayweather made headlines for allegedly stabbing a pregnant young lady due to a dispute over her rapper boyfriend earlier this year. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old heir has been trying to carry on with life but fans keep calling out Ya Ya for making bad decisions.

After catching charges for rapper NBA YoungBoy the two appear to no longer be in a relationship. She’s pregnant now and the young man didn’t bother to even show up at their baby’s baby shower. On top of all of that, Iyanna included the rapper at the baby’s celebration by plastering his photos all over the TV screens at the event, something that has fans calling her a “clown.”

Mayweather’s daughter Yaya having a whole baby shower playin nothing but NBA and slideshows with his damn face. GIRL this supposed to be about youuuuuuuuuuuuuu — QueenK👑 (@K_youloveher) November 6, 2020

Fans are also getting on Iyanna who made headlines recently for bragging about her ability to buy Birkin bags, while putting down rappers for doing the same thing and insinuating their bags can’t be real. They are saying that little Miss Birkin went skimpy on her celebration after she shared video from the baby shower.

Yaya May weather’s Baby shower was very…thrifty. — The Goddess Lydia (@HelloPuppy315) November 7, 2020

Maybe she just wasn’t in the mood?

The criticism online it still going over the event. Hit the flip to see what else fans are talking about re: Iyanna Mayweather’s baby shower.