Bossip Video

Houston,…you know the rest.

The 2020-2021 NBA season is only 40 days away and there is big drama in Houston. According to The Athletic, Russell Westbrook is ready to lift-off up and out of the Houston Rockets so that he can play for a team that is better suited for his individual talents. He wants to be top dog and he’s certainly earned the right to feel that way based on how he’s played since Kevin Durant high-tailed it out of OKC.

The offseason has been tumultuous for the Rockets to say the least. Head Coach Mike D’Antoni got fired. General Manager Daryl Morey skipped town. The franchise is in a general state of influx and at 32 years told (today is his birthday, “new year, new me”) Russy is trying to win a ring and the only ring the Rockets have a chance of owning is a Ring doorbell.

From the reporting in the story, James Harden appears to be fully committed to the team and vice versa. NBA talking heads have speculated that Westbrook may be eyeing the Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers but Stephen A. Smith says he isn’t a fan of that play.

Are you picking up what SAS is putting down or do you want to see Russ and the Clips do their thing?