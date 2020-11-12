“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Jessica And Maurice Bring Their Sweet Swirl Love To The Altar [VIDEO]

Jessica and Maurice are ready to swirl it up as spouses.

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” is coming to WeTV in just a day. You guys already know how we roll so of course we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now! This week’s clip features Jessica & Maurice as they are getting ready to tie the knot. As Jessica’s dad shows up at the couple’s home to meet Maurice’s friends and family, it couldn’t be more clear how different these two are culturally, but things take a sweet turn when Jessica’s estranged sister shows up!

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lindsey’s skeletons come out of the closet. Shawn is caught in the crossfire between Destinie and his ex. Jessica and Maurice get a surprise guest at their wedding. Shavel issues an ultimatum. Kristianna makes a heartbreaking choice.

The season finale of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, November 13th at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?

And for those of you who enjoy guilty pleasure TV watching as much as we do, “Life After Lockup” will return with new episodes on 11/20!

We can’t wait!