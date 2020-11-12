Bossip Video

Well, isn’t this interesting. A random tweet about hygiene caught the eye of a recently resigned Reddit co-founder and some chuckles ensued.

Twitter user/voice artist Joel Saxon burned up Twitter timelines this week with a question about showering.



“When showering are you a ‘full body washer,’ or an ‘armpits and genitals only’ person?” wrote Saxon who included a poll in his now-protected tweet. Luckily most people said that they are “full-body washers”—but somehow, someway, 5.3 percent of people polled out of 26,000 said they ONLY take “hoe baths” and wash their armpits and genitals.

Alexis Ohanian caught wind of the tweet and retweeted it with an anecdote about his tennis champ wife Serena Williams.

“I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was,” wrote the entrepreneur.

😂 I wasn't this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was. https://t.co/h3JHO1reIX — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🏛️7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 11, 2020

Alexis didn’t expound on what he used instead of a washcloth before learning from Serena (a loofah?! a hand?!) but he DID add that he wanted to have a laugh at his own expense to “de-program the bulls*** this country grew up with.” He then included a racist cartoon showing a black boy’s “dirty” skin being washed into whiteness to emphasize his point.

“(The narrative of White people thinking we epitomize cleanliness.)” is what Alexis believes should be de-programmed.

Lots of mad people in the comments. I think it's worth having a laugh at my own expense, because it helps de-program the bullshit this country grew up with: pic.twitter.com/LuLE8x0cta — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🏛️7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 11, 2020

(The narrative of White people thinking we epitomize cleanliness.) — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🏛️7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 11, 2020

Prior to Alexis’ washcloth-gate, his World’s Greatest Athlete Wife admitted to educating him on racial injustices.

“Literally all I tell Alexis is, ‘well, you know, there’s such a difference between White people and Black people.’ He always gets to hear about the injustices that happen; that wouldn’t happen if I were White,” ‘Rena told The New York Times. It’s interesting. I never thought I would have married a White guy, either, so it just goes to show you that love truly has no color, and it just really goes to show me the importance of what love is.”

