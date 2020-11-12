Bossip Video

Tyga has found himself in some legal trouble once again.

The rapper’s most recent lawsuit stems from the Los Angeles native allegedly failing to pay rent and trashing an LA home.

According to reports from TMZ, the landlord claims the rapper didn’t pay $32,000 he owed upon moving out of the property in April, after renting it for almost a year. The landlord goes on to say that Tyga left gouges in the kitchen flooring, which amounted to $27,650 in repairs, as well as damaging marble flooring and counters ($15,575) and the walls ($103,160). Plus, the rapper reportedly installed a basketball hoop that damaged the driveway and new locks that wrecked the entry door, neither of which he had permission to install.

While the landlord insists he tried to settle the issue through mediation back in May, Tyga reportedly declined to figure it out. Now, the landlord is suing for breach of contract and seeking over $200,000 in damages.

This sounds pretty similar to an issue Tyga encountered a few years back, when he was sued in 2018 for not paying rent at a Beverly Hills rental home; Makeup artist Mezghan Hussainy alleged that the rapper didn’t pay rent on her home that he had rented for $40,000 per month.