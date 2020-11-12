HAPPY RHOVEMBER!

It’s November 12th so you already know we have to celebrate THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for NINETY-EIGHT years of sisterhood (with a side of slayyy), scholarship and service.

In celebration of Founders Day, chapters across the globe will come together during RHOvember to commemorate the great work of the organization, outline its goals for the future and celebrate its illustrious legacy.

Throughout their rich history, the sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. have been trailblazing and change-making women on the forefront of societal contributions including:

Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Alice Allison Dunnigan (the first Black female journalist to receive White House credentials), Maritza Correia McClendon (the first Black Female Olympic Swimmer and Medalist) and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sawyer Cherry (the first Black woman to serve as a state legislator in Florida in 1970).

Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts more than 100,000 members in over 500 chapters across the U.S., Africa, Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea.

“As we celebrate 98 years of community impact, social engagement, and committed partnership, I am reminded of the seven young educators who boldly created a sisterhood to address adversity, create meaningful solutions and empower women and youth,” said Rasheeda S. Liberty, 25th International Grand Basileus. “Fast forward to today, we walk in those dedicated footsteps, seeking to expand beyond identifying problems, but defining ways to eradicate them, as we focus-forward towards our Centennial.”

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, has continued to put an emphasis on social action and community impact in their commitment to serve. The vision for the future is to grow the sisterhood into a female empowerment and professional development organization to enhance the universal quality of life for women and their families.

How are you celebrating the SGRhos this RHOvember? Tell us in the comments and peep a very necessary celebration of the prettiest poodles in the land on the flip.