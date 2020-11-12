Bossip Video

Blueface has been always been an entrepreneur, even before he got his break in the music business.

He’s admitted to running his own successful Instagram pages, most notably ‘TheFadeRoom,’ where he posted fights he found online. With that, of course, comes advertising money and brand deals–essentially, influencer money. While doing that, he was also a skilled barber in the Los Angeles area, so he’s not new to having multiple hustles.

According to reports from TMZ, his latest hustle lets you live lavish like him in his own mansion.

Here’s the deal … Blueface just put his 3-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley up for rent on Airbnb for a cool $2,500 per night, but there’s a catch. The listing says the host doesn’t allow pets, parties or smoking. Blueface’s pad looks super modern … it’s decked out with a pool, hot tub, indoor fireplace, grand piano, pool table and a basketball hoop. The place says it can easily host 10 people, but remember … no parties!!!

Many people will joke that Blueface is going broke and needs the money, but this is standard with most artists in the music business. Buy one house, pay it off, then move, and then rent it out and build a nice real estate portfolio along the way.

You can get a glimpse of the house in the video below.