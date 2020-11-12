BOSSIP Premiere: Single Male Struggle Takes The Spotlight In UMC Dramedy “For The Love Of Jason” [VIDEO]

Here’s a fresh take on love and relationships for 30-somethings…

Next week UMC will launch their new dramedy “For The Love Of Jason” which follows a 30-year-old bachelor named Jason (Trell Woodberry) as he tries to find love in Los Angeles. As a lot of his friends start to settle down, he realizes his own days as a bachelor may be numbered and he feels pressure to catch up. With help from his friends, Erick (Kareem Grimes, “All American”), Bryan (B.J. Britt, “Being Mary Jane”) and Lacy (Laila Odom, “The Bobby DeBarge Story”) Jason keeps navigating the murky waters of single life, finding himself in some situations both hilarious and stressful. Check out the trailer below:

This actually looks really good. We were excited to see a few familiar faces, including Tabitha Brown, Apryl Jones and BJ Britt.

Here’s more about the series from creator Trell Woodberry:

“Jason’s world isn’t just Tinder swipes and day parties,” said Trell Woodberry, star and executive producer of the series. “We wanted to explore what ‘figuring it out’ truly looks like in your 30s through the lens of a young, Black professional man living in LA. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and partner – UMC – to help bring my vision to life.”

The show is being touted as a dramedy in the vein of “Insecure” but from the male perspective. Do you love what you’ve seen so far? Can you relate? Will you be watching?

“For The Love Of Jason” premieres on UMC Thursday, November 19th