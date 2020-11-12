Bossip Video

Good news!

Rah Ali shared with the world that she safely delivered her beautiful rainbow baby yesterday, on 11/11/2020 and she had a girl! This is amazing news for the star who was open previously about experiencing an infant loss. A “rainbow” baby is defined as a successful pregnancy after a mother experiences losing a child and we’re happy for Rah!

36-year-old Ali announced the good news on Instagram, posting on her media company’s page The brand shared a photo of Ali sitting in the hospital doting on her newborn baby.

“Overjoyed to announce Rah Ali safely welcomed her healthy and beautiful baby girl today, 11-11-2020.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star previously opened up about losing a child when she was only 5 months pregnant. She named the child Sienna. So far she hasn’t shared the name of her new blessing.

Earlier this year when Rah announced she was pregnant again, she shared how ecstatic she was when she heard the news.

“I started screaming,”I’m talking really screaming,” Ali continues, adding with a laugh, “I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work … I’m sure.’ “

Good for Rah! Congratulations to her and many blessings!