Bossip Video

It’s been weeks since Cynthia Bailey’s BIG wedding and the #RHOA star is proud to report that she kept the affair COVID-free.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta recently chatted with PageSix while promoting her partnership with McDonald’s McCafe about the precautions she and her hubby Mike Hill took to keep their 250 guests safe for their Oct. 10 wedding.

“I have to say for anyone that’s really trying to do an event or a wedding like I did, if you’re willing to take all the precautions that we did, like COVID kind of took over our wedding,” said Cynthia. “Like I was not agonizing over what food to taste or my cake, what it looked like,” she added. “I was literally like, ‘So what company’s coming to come and spray and disinfect the place the day of the wedding?’”

She also noted that guests got temperature checks and were required to wash their hands before entering the wedding. Masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer were available as well.

“We had people walking around encouraging people to put their mask on whenever they took it off because they had to obviously take it off to eat and drink,” she said to PageSix. “And, you know, we had to stay on a couple of people about that. But for the most part, a lot of people left right after the ceremony, which was kind of great because that took that pressure off. Like I was really like for a new bride, it’s like crazy to actually be happy that people are leaving!”

The housewife also proudly noted that she’s yet to receive a phone call from a guest who contracted COVID-19.

“Our hard work paid off because we haven’t had anyone — it’s like, I don’t know, a couple, two or three weeks since the wedding happened — and no one has called or reached out and said anything about testing positive due to our wedding,” she said. “So God is good.”

While Cynthia may be proud of her nuptials being COVID-19 free, not all guests felt safe. Fellow housewife Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac previously said that she left the wedding when guests took their masks down to eat and drink because she was “nervous.”

Maybe Gizelle had nothing to fear after all.