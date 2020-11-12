Bossip Video

OK, Affion!

Hilarious actor, writer, dancer, rapper, comedian and Internet sensation (50 million views on YouTube) Affion Crockett (“The Wedding Ringer,” “Pixels,” “A Haunted House”) is FINALLY giving fans his first long-form special “Mirror II Society” where he dives into his experiences growing up as a dancer, coming to grips with getting older, relationships, politics and much more.

Peep the trailer below:

Viewers can watch, listen and laugh with Crockett across the robust LOL Network that includes Pluto TV, XUMO and SiriusXM starting November 13th – with additional rollouts continuing through the year.

“Affion’s unique mix of dynamic humor and infectious energy is a breath of fresh air, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch our first long-form stand-up special with Affion,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Laugh Out Loud. “We’re rolling out the red carpet for Affion across all of our divisions: LOL Network, LOL X, LOL Audio and LOL Studios, further illustrating how we are finding new ways to deliver comedy in color, whenever and wherever.”

Affion continues to shine as one of the most versatile entertainers/music producers/directors in the industry with an endless list of credits that include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Black-ish,” “The Comedians” as well as his own sketch comedy show for FOX called ‘In the Flow with Affion Crockett,’ which was also executive produced by Jamie Foxx.

“Mirror II Society” is directed by Delmar Washington. Affion Crockett and Nynese Smoot serve as executive producers. The special was financed and produced in partnership with Washington and Crockett’s production companies, Ximen Media Group and Lejan Entertainment respectively.