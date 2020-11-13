BOSSIP Exclusive: Elle Lorraine Talks Justin Simien’s Songwriting Skills And Bonding With ‘Bad Hair’ Co-Star Vanessa L. Williams [VIDEO]

Have you watched ‘Bad Hair’ on HULU yet?

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed newcomer Elle Lorraine about starring in “Bad Hair” and bonding over tennis with Vanessa L. Williams, then attending the US Open with her. For those of you who haven’t seen the film yet (it’s out on HULU now) it’s a mixture of satire, horror and comedy and it’s a period piece (set in 1989) but the young star admitted she was too young to remember the 80’s! She also revealed that Justin Simien wrote original music for the film. Since the movie is all about a murderous sew-in, we also had to ask Elle about her favorite natural styles. Check out the full interview below:

While the movie is Lorraine’s first starring feature role, she has previously co-wrote and produced a short film “Sugar” with her production partner Dime Davis. For those of y’all who have seen “Bad Hair” what did you think? What were your favorite parts? Did it make you think twice about your next weave or nah? Just playing. We do love the film for its many cameos — besides co-stars Jay Pharoah and Vanessa L. Williams, other actors featured included Kelly Rowland, Usher, Blair Underwood, Chanté Adams and Lena Waithe.