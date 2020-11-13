Bossip Video

Pam offered a woeful apology to Jamie and his family.

Pamela Long of famous R&B group Total is recanting a story she told last year insinuating her ex-husband sexually assaulted her. Pam made the accusations on her podcast “Pam’s World”, where she seemingly was “warning” Cyntoia Brown about her ex Jamie Long who is a former singer from the group Pretty Ricky.

On the October 2019 broadcast, Pam called Jamie “diabolical”, insinuating he was using Cyntoia for attention. Cyntoia had been in the spotlight at the time, being exonerated a few weeks before from prison after a long stint — with Brown being a victim of sexual abuse herself. Pam seems to have had a change of heart and wants to make peace with Jamie and Cyntoia after telling what she says are lies now. In a lengthy caption, Pam explained to one user:

“This is Pamela Long formerly of Total. On Oct 22, 2019 you released on your show a statement that I made from my show Pam’s world concerning my ex husband Jaime Long. On the show, I made a comment about how he forces himself on women and then I said, “Do you remember that night?” Today I regretfully recant that comment, because it was a lie. Jaime did not force himself on me sexually. I am sorry for the pain, stress and embarrassment that I caused Jaime and his family in any way. I know that sorry does not nor can it make things better for what I have said, but I deeply apologize to the Long family. I also would like to apologize to my family, my church family, friends, those who look up to me and people on social media for the lie that I’ve told.”

You can hear Pam’s full apology she posted to her page, here.

Neither Jamie Long nor Cyntoia has responded publicly to Pam’s plea but according to their photos together they seem to still be going strong.

Cyntoia and Jamie met she was still incarcerated in 2017 after Jamie sent her a letter. She had been serving a life sentence at the time for killing a 43-year-old real estate agent after he picked her up for sex when she was 15. In August 2019, Cyntoia was released after serving 15 years in prison in August of last 2019 after being granted clemency.

Yikes! Would you accept her apology?