Andre 3000 surprised fans by giving us a brand new verse for the first time in…what feels like forever.

A little more than seven years after releasing their fifth studio album, Age Against the Machine, Goodie Mob has returned with their highly-anticipated follow-up, Survival Kit. The project was produced by none other than Organized Noize and features contributions from Dungeon Family alumni Big Rube, Big Boi, and even Andre 3000, who provided a guest verse on “No Cigar.”

OutKast has not released an official studio album since Idlewild back in 2006. Over the course of the last five years, 3K has been featured on tracks with Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and more–but his features are scarce. A 45-year-old Andre made it clear years ago that he didn’t want to be a 40-year-old rapper, so any time fans get just one guest verse, it’s something special and unexpected.

According to T-Mo, he and his fellow Goodie Mob members—Big Gipp, Khujo, and CeeLo Green—wrote Survival Kit as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing civil unrest sparked by police brutality.