Al Roker is on the mend.

The weatherman, 66, is home after having surgery in connection with his prostate cancer diagnosis. On Thursday, Roker shared photos of himself posing with his journalist wife Deborah Roberts and their son Nicholas, 18.

“A big shoutout to everyone at the and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers,” he captioned the photos. “See you all soon.”

Deborah Roberts also celebrated her husband’s successful surgery on Instagram.

“Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker #gratitude.”

As previously reported Al announced on Today that he’s battling prostate cancer and would be undergoing surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to have his prostate removed. He and his doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, have spoken out openly about the disease that affects 1 in 7 African American men and 1 in 9 men overall but is very treatable if detected early.

“Fortunately his [Roker’s] cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” said Dr. Laudone.

Al has been in good spirits since sharing the news about his diagnosis. He posted a message of gratitude Saturday that read;