Bossip Video

Ya hear that, Donnie?

Joseph Robinette Biden and Kamala Devi Harris are President and Vice-President-elect respectively. There is no scenario under which Donald Trump nor any of his obsequious bootlickers can change that in order to remain in power. Facts. That said, it is delicious to watch the states that were still “too close to call” come in for the forty-sixth presidential administration.

According to The Hill, Arizona is now officially blue! The call came in around 11:30pm last night and multiple outlets, including TrumpTV aka Fox News, have projected that Biden has won the 11 electoral college votes from the Grand Canyon state.

This is no small feat and it serves as evidence that slowly-but-surely, America is rejecting conservative ideology. Hell, the popular vote has gone to the Democratic candidate in every single Presidential election except two since 1992 and Bill Clinton was the only President to win Arizona in all that time. Before him, it was Harry Truman in 1948. Think about that for a second. In 2016, Trump won Arizona convincingly by 3.5%. All praises due to the Navajo Nation that turned out to make this happen.

When it’s all said and done, FiveThirtyEight predicts that Biden will score 81.8 million votes to Trump’s 74.9 million. Both mark the greatest and second greatest number of votes in American history with an unprecedented potential 160 million ballot count.

Despite all these FACTS. Donald Trump still refuses to admit defeat and legendary news anchor Dan Rather is f***ing tired of it.

Dude. You lost. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 13, 2020

We feel him.