Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is finally on the brink of releasing her highly-anticipated debut album.

On Thursday, November 12, the rapper revealed the name of her upcoming album, Good News, while also giving fans a peek at the album artwork and announcing a release date.

Thee Stallion tweeted about the release, posting a picture of her album cover and writing, “THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS. MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN.”

THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 12, 2020

According to a press release, the album takes its title from Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. Good News is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into their everyday lives.

The announcement of Meg’s debut album follows the Houston native’s five BET Awards , including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for ‘Savage’ and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards, where she will be debuting a brand new track.

In related news, Megan will also be announcing the winners of her “Don’t Stop” scholarship very soon. The rapper teamed up with Amazon Music to give out 2 scholarships worth $10,000 each to women of color pursuing a bachelors, associates, or postgraduate degree.

Meg said in a statement that she is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and is excited to help other young women achieve their goals.

Congrats Meg! We LOVE to see it!