By now, you’ve probably heard about Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” that’s trended for weeks.

If not, it’s reigned at #1 on the streaming giant since its premiere on October 23rd and tells the story of young chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she struggles against her circumstances and her own addictions.

Set in the late 1950s, the show explores important elements of the period like sexism and untreated mental illness through the lens of one woman’s chess career.

Oh yes, it’s good. Really, really good. So good, that social media has been ablaze with “Queen’s Gambit” hype (and stannery) for almost a month in a year stuffed with essential Netflix content.

