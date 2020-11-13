Bossip Video

Will Smith has been breathing new life into the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air brand to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the show. He released a new collection of merchandise centered around the brand and his styles from the beloved series. The old house from the show also made a debut on Airbnb, becoming a tourist designation with a Fresh Prince experience included. Perhaps the most anticipated event of the year, though, has become the reunion special that Will has been teasing.

Will teased the reunion on his Instagram, instantly drawing attention from life-long fans of the show. The picture showed everyone from the show smiling and having a good ole time but the second picture is what created the online buzz. The second slide showed Will away from the set sitting with Janet Hubert who played Aunt Viv for the first half of the show. This is interesting, because she’s been very vocal of her issues with the show and even her issues with Will himself.

Months later, HBO Max has finally blessed us with a trailer for the reunion and given us a release date. The special will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max November 19th and feature a tribute to the late James Avery.