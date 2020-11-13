Bossip Video

Usually, stuff like this is a cringefest, however…

America is still celebrating. Donald Trump’s loss is far sweeter than the Biden-Harris victory. That’s not a knock on the President and Vice President-elect but we’ve been suffering this fool for four long-ass years and the sense of relief is too great to be overshadowed by the reality of winning.

People did all sorts of things to express their emotions about the moment at-hand but singing was without question the most popular form of self-expression that we have seen over the past week. We’ve highlighted one of them by producer Jay Diggs but this one from *checks notes* Mike and Heather Hill is epic.

Using the melody from Keith Sweat’s classic croonfest “Nobody”, Mike and Heather performed a Biden-Harris remix that would paint Puff Daddy green with envy. It isn’t often that white folks would be praised for their use of Black culture but this one is pretty damn good. No cap. Press play down below and hit the comment section with your thoughts!

No word from Keith about what he thinks of this but we’re definitely waiting because we need to know!