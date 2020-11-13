Bossip Video

Chris Paul is the topic of a lot of conversation right now, with fans wondering where he’ll end up come the start of the next NBA season; He addressed just that during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As the shortest offseason ever goes by, rumors about which players are going where are already in full swing–with CP3 being one of the main stars being talked about. A lot of fans want to see the legend on a team that can actually win, which means rumors have included Paul going to the Lakers to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and even returning back to the Clippers to play with Kawhi Leonard.

Unsurprisingly, Chris won’t let us get any information about his possible trade early–but to be fair, he’s probably not lying when he says he doesn’t know what his exact fate is.

“Man, I’m going into year 16, so I’ve heard just about every rumor you could possibly hear,” Paul said on The Tonight Show. “You learn to control what you can control. I’m training, getting ready for the season. If something happens, it will. If not, I love being in Oklahoma with our team.”

Check out the interview down below: