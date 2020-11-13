Heyyyyy JT

It’s been a stressful year for everyone but at least we’ve had some major celebrity nip slips to ease our anxiety with Cardi B setting the tone for City Girl JT who immediately trended after a video of her nip slip on IG Live went viral.

Now we know you’re probably wondering where the footage is… it’s…here.

JT–the spicier of the two City Girls–has played a key role in the duo’s ascension to stardom since her release from prison after serving time for credit fraud.

She recently made headlines for getting involved in Megan Thee Stallion‘s spat with ex-stylist EJ at Cardi’s birthday party in LA.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party, I know when Megan is faded, I know how passionate and animated Megan is when she’s talking, he recalled. It did become a lot, JT may have thought it was something more too and JT ran over and came in between us. I respect the City Girls, I have no issues with no females, I don’t want to have a war with no girls. Unfortunately, it got more animated than I wanted it to. […] JT came between us and she pushed me back.”

There was also that extremely petty incident where she blocked a fan who compared her to another beautiful woman–our fave Ari Lennox.

hear me out pic.twitter.com/w5ndEERJ8o — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐫𝐚ˣ (@UNGODLYERA) October 17, 2020

Whew, JT is somethin’ else.. The rapper also went viral on the same day that her and Yung Miami dropped their star-studded remix to “P***y Talk” featuring Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Jack Harlow. Hmmm, coincidence?

How many times have you watched the video? Who’s badder–JT or Yung Miami? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over JT’s nip slip on the flip. Who’s nip slip was better in your opinion? Cardi’s or JT’s?