Lil Nas X joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music this week to discuss his first single in almost two years called “HOLIDAY”.

During the interview, he tells Apple Music about working with Tay Keith on the song. He also hints at limited features on his forthcoming album. In addition, the artist discussed growing creatively since “Old Town Road”, and so much more.

“Yes, sir. Tay Keith did just whip this up for me. This song actually started in February,” Lil Nax X said about his new single, “Holiday.” “All the way back in February. But at first it was just melodies over a beat. Then it took until summertime till I’m like, “Okay, boom. Let’s do this. Let’s do this.” We always had “HOLIDAY” as a name and then we brought us to this point where you see me just dressed like this to really give it a mood.”

It’s been incredibly long since we’ve heard new music from the star but it seems like the wait is over, and Lil Nas X says he’ll never take a long break from music again.

“I want to say this. With this album, with everything, I’m never taking a long break again. You probably from now on, at least for the next decade, you’re never going to go more than four or five months without a new Lil Nas X song or feature. Yeah, let’s say that. Let’s say that.”

Wondering why you won’t hear too many features on the “Panini” rapper’s new album? Here’s what he told Zane Lowe:

“…. I kept features to a minimum. I just feel like I really want to give people me and just me on some of these, because I feel like, especially with singles last time, I always followed up with a feature or a remix. And it’s like, “Okay, no, here’s my song. It’s just me here. You’re going to love this. Here you go.” And some songs I honestly just feel like, okay, this doesn’t need anything else.”

Check out the official music video for “HOLIDAY” down below: