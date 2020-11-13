Bossip Video

21 Savage delivered his long awaited album, Savage Mode II, after fans demanded the project, even making a petition to have it released. Luckily, 21 and Metro finally delivered.

The reaction to the album was all positive, sending it straight to number 1 on the Billboard charts. The album was narrated by Morgan Freeman and is a top contender on most year-end lists for albums of the year. To celebrate, 21 threw a massive 70s themed birthday party in Atlanta. To keep the momentum going, the duo released visuals for the tracks “Runnin” and “My Dawg“. The pair of videos shows the duality of 21 Savage: One video showcased him in his hood with his Grammy and the other featured the rapper in a mansion in Los Angeles.

With concerts still not happening at the moment, the closest we will get to hearing these new songs live are late night TV shows or virtual festivals. Luckily, Jimmy Fallon hosted 21 and Metro as his musical guest on The Tonight Show last night. Performing on a stage surrounded by water, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin ran through their first release from the album, “Runnin” then went into his Drake-assisted track “Mr. Right Now“.

You can watch the video below.